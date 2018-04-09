Trump says China will take down trade barriers, deal on IP

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that China would take down its trade barriers and that the two countries would reach a deal on intellectual property.

On Thursday, Trump directed U.S. trade officials to identify tariffs on $100 billion more Chinese imports, stoking fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies.

In his tweet on Sunday, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would always be friends despite the dispute, adding: "China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become reciprocal and a deal will be made on intellectual property. Great future for both countries!"