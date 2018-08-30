App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump renews attack against technology companies

Trump told reporters at the White House that, "I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, saying they were "trying to silence" people and suggesting, without evidence, that their activities may be illegal.

"I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think it's a very serious problem because they're really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don't want to be silenced. It's not right. It's not fair. It may not be legal, but we'll see. We just want fairness," Trump added.
tags #Donald Trump #Facebook #Google #Technology #Twitter #World News

