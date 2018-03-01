Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than USD 1.4 Billion.

" Boeing, in a statement, said it is 'is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One."

The company added: "President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people."

The agreement includes the two 747-800 aircraft, and the cost of modifying the commercial planes with the equipment needed to support the president, including external stair, large galleys, and a secure communications suite.