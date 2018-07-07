Trump-Putin meeting will help reduce tension in world: US envoy to Russia

President Donald Trump has said that his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16 would lead to "constructive engagement" between the two nations and help reducing tensions around the world, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman today said.

In a telephonic interaction with the reporters ahead of the meet, the US envoy, however, tried to keep the deliverables from the summit to "low expectations" and stated that the meeting itself was a major deliverable.

Trump and Putin will meet on July 16 in the Finnish capital, Helsinki to discuss the US-Russia relations and a range of national security issues, he said.

Huntsman said that the President was pursuing this meeting in the interest of America's national security, to determine whether Russia is willing to make progress in our bilateral relationship.

"The President hopes that a meeting can help reduce tensions and lead to constructive engagement that improves peace and security around the world because you can't solve problems if you're not talking about them," the US Envoy said.

Observing that Trump believes that a better relationship with Russia would be good for both the countries, he said "but the ball really is in Russia's court. The President will continue to hold Russia accountable for its malign activities."

"The President's priority is to protect the American people and American interests, including those of our allies and partners. We are entering with our eyes wide open, but peace is always worth the effort," he added.

According to Huntsman, Trump will participate in a one-on-one bilateral meeting with Putin in Helsinki, which will be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting. The two leaders will also have a working lunch.

Responding to a question on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections, the envoy said Trump will drive the discussion on malign activity and election meddling.

"He knows the facts and the details and he's discussed it. We all talk about it a little differently, but the President has talked about it in his own way," Hunstman added.

The US envoy argued that the meeting between the two leaders is a deliverable in itself. "The summit in and of itself is an important deliverable," he said.

"We've had discussions on the margins of meetings -- Hamburg, G20, the APEC meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, but this really is the first opportunity for a sit-down and to begin that very important dialogue, much the way we saw President Reagan do it with Mikhail Gorbachev, or Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev," the envoy said.

"The President has determined that now is the time for direct communication between himself and President Putin, and that it is in the interest of the US, in the interest of Russia, in the interest of peace and security around the world. That's the way he's proceeding," he said.

He said there will be a discussion on Russia's violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), which is a 30-year-old treaty and probably the most successful in the history of arms control.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union (later its successor states, in particular the Russian Federation) with an aim to eliminate intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles by both the countries. It was responsible for taking intermediate-range nuclear forces out of Europe, Pershings out of Western Europe, SS-20s and others out of Eastern Europe and Russia.

"There is evidence that Russia is in violation of the INF Treaty, and we're holding them responsible for addressing that. That will then play into what likely would be a discussion on New START because we have passed a very important milestone last February 5th where both the US and Russia were to meet the internal goals of no more than 1,550 deployed strategic warheads. And both met that target, and both have done the accounting to meet that," Huntsman said.

"Clearly, there will be a discussion about New START compliance. Russia has some questions about our B-52H bombers and our conversions from nuclear to conventional. As they do some of our longitudes that house the Trident II submarines on our SSBN boomer submarines. And that will enter into the conversation, I have no doubt," he said.

"I think the fact that we're having a summit at this level, at this time in history, is a deliverable in itself. I don't exclude that there will be some concrete agreement that will be announced coming out on the other end of the summit.

"There are a lot of issues to be discussed that have been accumulated, not only during the time that President Trump has been in office, but certainly well before that as well," the US diplomat said.