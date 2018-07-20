App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump-Putin face merged on creative Time magazine over

The cover is more of a reaction to the controversial summit in Helsinki, Finland between Trump and Putin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MoneyControl News

The latest cover of Time magazine has an illustration which shows a merged picture of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, clearly referring to the affinity between the two prominent country heads. Trump’s pursed lips and blonde comb-over with raised eyebrows create quite an eerie combination when melded with Putin's blue eyes and cold demeanour.

The cover is a reaction to the controversial summit in Helsinki, Finland between Trump and Putin.

The Time cover story says, “A year and a half into his presidency, Trump’s puzzling affinity for Putin has yet to be explained.” The magazine further added that to represent that conflict, Burson decided to merge Trump’s and Putin’s faces into a still image and video that “morphs between the shifting appearances of the two world leaders."

However, this is not the first time where Time has used its cover strategically to share its critical views about Trump's time in office. In January this year, on the first anniversary of the Trump presidency, the magazine featured a drawing of Commander-in-Chief with his hair on fire.  Even last month, his administration's policy of separating children from their parents on the US border was represented using a picture of Trump standing over a crying toddler with a headline “Welcome to America”.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 08:57 pm

