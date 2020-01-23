Trump praises Tesla chief Elon Musk, calls him 'great genius'

US President Donald Trump has hailed Elon Musk as 'one of our great geniuses' and noted that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX needed 'protection' by comparing him to Thomas Edison.

During an January 22 interview to CNBC in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said, “You know, we have to protect Edison and we have to protect all of these people that came up originally with the light bulb, wheel and all of these things. And he’s one of our very smart people and we want to cherish those people.”

Trump’s praise for Musk came amid the success of Tesla. The market value of the electric carmaker hit $100 billion for the first time on January 22.

“You go back a year and they were talking about the end of the company. And now all of a sudden they are talking about these great things” Trump was quoted as saying.

The US President further applauded Musk’s expertise in aerospace. He noted that Musk has also enjoyed great success with his company SpaceX, and marvelled at the SpaceX's vertical landing launch vehicles.