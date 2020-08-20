172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|trump-posts-will-be-taken-down-if-they-violate-misinformation-hate-speech-policy-facebook-5731761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump posts will be taken down if they violate misinformation, hate speech policy: Facebook

Last week, Facebook removed a post from the US president, in which he claimed children were "almost immune" to COVID-19.

PTI

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has said that posts uploaded by US President Donald Trump would be taken down if they violate the social media company's policies on hate speech and false information. Ahead of the November 3 presidential polls in the US, Facebook has taken a series of steps to check the spread of misinformation through its platform.

The measures include links to reliable sites and flagging of contentious content. In an interview to news channel MSNBC on August 18, Sandberg said the company would remove hate speech or false information, even if Trump made the posts.

“When the president violates our hate speech standards or gives false information about voter suppression or coronavirus, it comes down,” she told the channel.

Last week, Facebook removed a post from the US president, in which he claimed children were "almost immune" to COVID-19. The post was flagged as 'spreading misinformation'.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Donald Trump #Facebook #World News

