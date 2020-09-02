172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|trump-overtakes-biden-as-favorite-to-win-in-november-betfair-exchange-5789521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November: Betfair Exchange

Trump's odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21/20 for Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump has completed a comeback to stand as favourite to win the 2020 US Presidential election on European-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on September 2.

Trump's odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21/20 for Democratic rival Joe Biden.

 
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.