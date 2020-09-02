Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November: Betfair Exchange

Trump's odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21/20 for Democratic rival Joe Biden.
US President Donald Trump has completed a comeback to stand as favourite to win the 2020 US Presidential election on European-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on September 2.
