Trump Organisation to be sentenced for tax fraud, faces fine

Jan 13, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Neither the former president nor his children, who helped run and promote the Trump Organisation, are expected to be in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

The stiffest penalty Donald Trump's company could receive when it is sentenced Friday by a New York judge for helping its executives dodge taxes is a $1.6 million fine not even enough to buy a Trump Tower apartment.

The company will be represented by its lawyers.

Because the Trump Organisation is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a judge can punish the company after its conviction last month for 17 tax crimes, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records.

By law, the maximum penalty that can be imposed by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is around $1.6 million, an amount equal to double the taxes a small group of executives avoided on benefits including rent-free apartments in Trump buildings, luxury cars and private school tuition.

Trump himself was not on trial and denied any knowledge of his executives evading taxes illegally.