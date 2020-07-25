App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump on his tweets: Regrets, he's had a few

Trump, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said it's not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider.

PTI

President Donald Trump acknowledged in an interview released Friday that he's “often” had regrets about his tweets.

“Too often,” he added.

Trump, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said it's not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider.

Close

“But we don't do that with Twitter, right?” Trump said. “We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls, 'Did you really say this?'” Trump said that more often than not, “it's the retweets that get you in trouble.”

He added, “You see something that looks good and you don't investigate.” Among other things, Trump has been criticized in recent months for retweeting posts with “white power" and anti-Semitic messages as well one that included a “FireFauci” hashtag, referring to Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Donald Trump #Twitter #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.