US President Donald Trump mocks #MeToo movement

US President Donald Trump has mocked the "#MeToo" movement, saying that he needs to censor himself due to the rules of this movement, which is being enforced by the press.
"There's an expression, but under the rules of #MeToo, I am not allowed to use that expression anymore. I can't do it," Trump said at a mid-term election rally in Pennsylvania, and then he pointed at the phrase "the girl that got away".
"It's the person that got away. The old days, it was a little different than Pennsylvania to it," Trump said referring to the GOP's inability to win presidential elections earlier.