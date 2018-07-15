App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump lists Russia, EU, China as 'foes' ahead of Putin summit

"That doesn't mean they are bad. It means that they are competitive," Trump said in an interview.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today named Russia, the EU and China as "foes," in an interview aired on the eve of his summit with Vladimir Putin. "Well I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," Trump said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union but they're a foe. Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive," he said in the interview with CBS Evening News's Jeff Glor, which was conducted yesterday.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Vladimir Putin #World News

