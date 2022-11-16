 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals, a week after midterm elections showed that the party had failed to win as many seats in Congress as it had hoped.

Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024.

"The likelihood of a Trump victory has been slimmed after the Trump-supported candidates failed in the latest midterm elections. Therefore, I believe that the knee-jerk reaction will remain short-lived," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Trump's social media venture Truth Social public, fell 4.8% in early trading. The stock was 10% higher in premarket hours.

It was still the most trending ticker on retail investor-focused social media forum Stocktwits.

Earlier this week, DWAC reminded stockholders to vote in favor of extending the completion deadline for the proposed deal with Truth Social.