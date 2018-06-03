Trump lawyer Giuliani says president probably can pardon himself

U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday the president probably has the power to pardon himself but does not plan to do so.

Giuliani, speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, also said it is an "open question" whether Trump would sit for an interview with Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating potential collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, but that the president's lawyers were leaning against having him testify.