Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Former US president Donald Trump arrives ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. (AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office on Tuesday ahead of his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Trump, who arrived at a specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade, is expected to be fingerprinted and processed. Trump's mug shot may be taken.

"Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office ahead of his arraignment in court," CNN reported.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, would surrender before Judge Juan Merchan. American media quoted Trump's attorneys as saying that the 76-year-old Republican leader, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, will plead not guilty to the criminal charges he is facing in connection with hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.