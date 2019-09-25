Trump impeachment? History suggests Wall Street ought not worry

The move by Democrats in the US Congress on September 24 to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has caused nervousness on Wall Street - but history suggests investors need not worry.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the probe over reports Trump sought foreign help to smear a political rival.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.84%, hurt partly by the anticipation of Pelosi’s announcement.

While the uncertainty created by the move roiled the market, investors said the year-long US-China trade war and damage it could do to the global economy remained the most pressing issues.

The removal of Trump, a Republican, from office appeared unlikely since it would require the Republican-controlled Senate to convict him in a trial by a two-thirds majority.

“It’s not going to happen, where you have a Republican Senate convict a sitting Republican president,” said BB&T Wealth Management Senior Vice President Bucky Hellwig, characterizing the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton as a “nothing burger.”