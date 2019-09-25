App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump impeachment? History suggests Wall Street ought not worry

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the probe over reports Trump sought foreign help to smear a political rival.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The move by Democrats in the US Congress on September 24 to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has caused nervousness on Wall Street - but history suggests investors need not worry.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the probe over reports Trump sought foreign help to smear a political rival.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.84%, hurt partly by the anticipation of Pelosi’s announcement.

Close

While the uncertainty created by the move roiled the market, investors said the year-long US-China trade war and damage it could do to the global economy remained the most pressing issues.

related news

The removal of Trump, a Republican, from office appeared unlikely since it would require the Republican-controlled Senate to convict him in a trial by a two-thirds majority.

“It’s not going to happen, where you have a Republican Senate convict a sitting Republican president,” said BB&T Wealth Management Senior Vice President Bucky Hellwig, characterizing the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton as a “nothing burger.”

Wall Street dropped and the dollar tumbled in the months ahead of President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, when he was under threat of impeachment over the Watergate scandal.

But that market volatility also stood against a backdrop of Nixon’s decision to suspend the dollar’s convertibility into gold and a recession following the oil shock of late 1973, according to JPMorgan’s John Normand.

After early volatility, Wall Street also weathered the 1998 impeachment of Clinton, who was later acquitted by the Senate.

The S&P 500 tumbled 10% in the 11 trading days leading up to October 8, 1998, when articles of impeachment for Clinton were sent to the House. But the index recouped those losses by October 21 and kept rising for the rest of 1998 to end the year up 27%.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:58 am

tags #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.