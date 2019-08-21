Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to fix US trade imbalance with China

Trump told reporters the United States would probably make a deal with China.
US President Donald Trump said on August 21 his life would be easier if he had not mounted a trade war with China but said "I am the chosen one" to take on Beijing.
Trump told reporters the United States would probably make a deal with China.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 10:15 pm