Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 10:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to fix US trade imbalance with China

Trump told reporters the United States would probably make a deal with China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on August 21 his life would be easier if he had not mounted a trade war with China but said "I am the chosen one" to take on Beijing.

Trump told reporters the United States would probably make a deal with China.

 

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News

