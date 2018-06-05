App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump hopes summit with Kim will be 'start of something big'

"Meeting in Singapore with North Korea will hopefully be the start of something big...we will soon see!" Trump said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today said that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore would hopefully be the start of "something big".

Preparations for the summit on June 12 are on in Singapore. There was initially much uncertainty over whether the summit would go ahead at all, and it was briefly called off last month by Trump after a dispute with the North Koreans.

Last week, Trump met with a top North Korean official at the White House to plan for the summit. Kim Yong Chol, a top aide of Kim handed over to Trump a letter from the North Korean leader.

The two leaders are tentatively scheduled to meet at 9:00 am Singapore time on June 12.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 10:25 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

