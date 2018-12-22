Trump has discussed firing US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell: Report

US President Donald Trump's frustration with the US central bank chief intensified after this week's interest rate increase and months of stock-market losses,
US President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Trump's frustration with the US central bank chief intensified after this week's interest rate increase and months of stock-market losses, the news agency said, citing four unidentified people familiar with the matter.
White House spokesmen declined to comment, as did Federal Reserve spokeswoman Michelle Smith, Bloomberg reported.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 12:57 pm