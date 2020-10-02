Trump had mocked Biden for wearing masks, days before testing positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump, who has today tested positive for Coronavirus, had mocked Democrats' presidential candidate and former vice president of US Joe Biden for wearing a mask 'every time' in the first Presidential debate on September 29.

When Chris Wallace, moderator of the first presidential debate, asked about whether Trump was questioning the effectiveness of wearing masks, Trump had said that he wears a mask when needed but Joe Biden on the other hand wears them everytime.

He had answered, "No, I think masks are OK. You have to understand, if you look, I mean, I have a mask right here. I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it. Tonight as an example, everybody’s had a test, and you’ve had social distancing and all of the things that you have to — but I wear masks when needed."

He added, "When needed, I wear masks. I don’t wear masks like him — every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from — he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

On October 2, Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus after a close aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive earlier.

Trump, for the longest time since the Coronavirus was declared a pandemic, had ignored wearing masks that have been claimed widely as an effective deterrent against Coronavirus by scientists.