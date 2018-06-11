App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump habit of ripping up documents a headache for record-keepers: report

The Presidential Records Act requires that any document the president touches - memos, letters, emails - be preserved and sent to the National Archives as part of the historical record.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump habitually tears up documents he is finished using, forcing White House record-keepers to gather up the pieces and tape them back together, news site Politico reported. "It was the craziest thing ever. He ripped papers into tiny pieces," said Solomon Lartey, a former White House records management employee.

The Presidential Records Act requires that any document the president touches - memos, letters, emails - be preserved and sent to the National Archives as part of the historical record.

But Trump's habit of ripping up documents after he has used them - sometimes just once down the middle, but other times into confetti-like shreds - has created a major headache for the record-keepers in the opening months of his presidency.

Lartey said the entire White House records management department was tasked with reassembling the documents with Scotch tape.

related news

According to Politico, White House staffers had the torn documents collected from the Oval office and the president's residence and then turned them over to records management to be reassembled "like a jigsaw." "You found pieces and taped them back together and then you gave it back to the supervisor," Lartey said.

He said the documents he worked on included newspaper clippings with Trump's notes on them, invitations, and letters from constituents or lawmakers. "I had a letter from Schumer - he tore it up," he said referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

Another former White House records management employee, Reginald Young, said it was the first time in two decades of government service he had been asked to do such a thing.

"I'm looking at my director, and saying, 'Are you guys serious?' We're making more than USD 60,000 a year, we need to be doing far more important things than this. It felt like the lowest form of work you can take on without having to empty the trash cans." Both Young, 48, and Lartey, 54, were abruptly fired earlier this year without explanation, they said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 07:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.