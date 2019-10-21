Trump gets schooled about 'all-women spacewalk' by female astronauts from space

United States space agency NASA had sent Christina Koch and Jessica Meir for a historic walk to perform maintenance work on the International Space Station on October 18. They were still on their mission when in a call that went on for about five minutes, US President Donald Trump decided to speak to them over the phone.

Trump, who is known for his frequent gaffes, congratulated the first all-women spacewalk team for the feat that they have achieved. However, his congratulatory message was cut short when Jessica Meir corrected him for mischaracterising their achievement while talking to them, reported Express UK.

Trump was sitting at his White House table, accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and a group of NASA officials and girl scouts, when the embarrassing conversation took place.

The US President had incorrectly told them: “This is the first time for a woman outside of the space station…. You are amazing people. They’re conducting the first-ever female spacewalk to replace an exterior part of the space station. They’re doing some work, and they’re doing it in a very high altitude—an altitude that very few people will ever see.”

Now, this moment did charter history for being the first all-women spacewalk, it was definitely not the first time a woman was sent for a spacewalk. While Koch decided to ignore the President’s error, Meir chose to school him over the phone for stating the event wrong.

Gently turning down the compliment, she told Trump: “We don’t want to take too much credit because there have been many other female spacewalkers before. This is the first time that there have been two women outside at the same time.”

In fact, Koch, herself had participated in a spacewalk earlier this year, in which fellow female astronaut Anne McClain was supposed to accompany her. However, things did not work out for the latter since her estranged wife had accused her at the time of what seemed to be the first documented space cybercrime.

NASA, however, had junked the allegations, stating it could only send one woman to space at that time due to the lack of two rightly sized spacesuits for them.

Besides, women have been spacewalking for decades and this was only the first time more than two women were involved in such a job.

The first female spacewalk had taken place in 1984, and Svetlana Yevgenyevna Savitskaya became the first woman to complete a spacewalk.