App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump extends national emergency against North Korea by one year

Trump's remarks come less than a fortnight after he had a historic meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong-un.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump extended the national emergency against North Korea by another year, asserting that the reclusive nation continued to pose an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the US' national security, foreign policy and economy.

Trump's remarks come less than a fortnight after he had a historic meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong-un during which the North Korean leader agreed to denuclearisation.

Trump has said time till the denuclearisation is completed, he would continue with his maximum pressure campaign and would not lift any of the sanctions against North Korea.

"The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump said in a notice issued by the White House.

National emergency against N Korea was first imposed on June 26, 2008. Since then, every president has extended the national emergency by one year.

Trump, who held a landmark meeting with Kim on June 12, said he was extending it by another year.

After nearly five hours of unprecedented talks between Trump and Kim, the two leaders signed a document in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" and the US agreed to "provide security guarantees.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 09:12 am

tags #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.