Trump extends national emergency against North Korea by one year

President Donald Trump extended the national emergency against North Korea by another year, asserting that the reclusive nation continued to pose an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the US' national security, foreign policy and economy.

Trump's remarks come less than a fortnight after he had a historic meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong-un during which the North Korean leader agreed to denuclearisation.

Trump has said time till the denuclearisation is completed, he would continue with his maximum pressure campaign and would not lift any of the sanctions against North Korea.

"The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump said in a notice issued by the White House.

National emergency against N Korea was first imposed on June 26, 2008. Since then, every president has extended the national emergency by one year.

Trump, who held a landmark meeting with Kim on June 12, said he was extending it by another year.

After nearly five hours of unprecedented talks between Trump and Kim, the two leaders signed a document in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" and the US agreed to "provide security guarantees.