Feb 28, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump discusses Iran in calls with Saudi, UAE leaders: White House

US President Donald Trump discussed Iran's "destabilizing activities" and other security and economic issues in separate telephone calls with senior Saudi and Emirati leaders on Tuesday, the White House said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump discussed Iran's "destabilizing activities" and other security and economic issues in separate telephone calls with senior Saudi and Emirati leaders on Tuesday, the White House said.

In calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Trump thanked them for highlighting ways that Gulf Arab states "can better counter Iranian destabilizing activities and defeat terrorists and extremists," the White House said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with Bahrain and Egypt, cut off travel and trade ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their arch-rival Iran. The United States is trying to resolve the dispute.

Qatar denies the charges and says the four Arab countries aim to curtail its sovereignty.

The two crown princes, as well as Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, are planning to visit Trump for bilateral meetings in March and April, a senior US official said on Friday.

The agenda for the meetings will include setting up a summit of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, the official said, which Washington hopes will be held later this year, as well as Middle East peace and Iran.

Trump also discussed enhancing bilateral partnerships on security and economic issues with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi crown princes, the White House said.

