Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump derides impeachment trial as a 'con'

"Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats," Trump tweeted seconds after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives unveiled the seven-member trial team.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump derided his impeachment as a "con" on January 15 as Democratic leaders announced the team that will lead the trial in the Senate.

"Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats," Trump tweeted seconds after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, unveiled the seven-member trial team.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

