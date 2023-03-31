 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

Among Trump’s ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.

In a statement, Trump said he was "completely innocent.”

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” he said, providing no evidence.