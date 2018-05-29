App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump confirms senior N Korean official en route to US

President Donald Trump confirmed today that a senior North Korean official is en route to New York as part of preparations for a planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump confirmed today that a senior North Korean official is en route to New York as part of preparations for a planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un. "We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

General Kim Yong Chol landed at Beijing airport today and will continue on to New York the following day after talks with Chinese officials, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier, quoting diplomatic sources.

The trip is part of a flurry of diplomacy as preparations gather pace for the on-again, off-again summit between Trump and North Korea's leader, scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12.
First Published on May 29, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #World News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.