Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China

US President Donald Trump on January 16 pointed to Phase 2 trade talks with China, a day after Washington and Beijing inked a preliminary Phase 1 agreement, but gave no other details about the next phase of negotiations.
"We are now in a great position for a Phase Two start," Trump tweeted.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 10:45 pm