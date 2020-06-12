Trump campaign selling 'Baby Lives Matter' onesies to show support to anti-abortion movement

Amid unprecedented unrest against police brutality in the United States, President Donald Trump’s campaign is giving out onesies for babies with the words “Baby Lives Matter”, CNN has reported.

The onesies, designed in a script similar to the logo of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, is to highlight Trump’s support for the anti-abortion campaign.

Similar onesies were originally designed for promotion in January during the 'March for Life' event. They are available for purchase on Trump’s website for $18, listed as a ‘special edition’ item.

Trump is the first US President to speak against abortion rights at the annual protest in Washington.



If you thought the Trump Campaign couldn't get any more racist, today they've begun trying to raise money off of "Black Lives Matters" by delegitimizing it and selling "Baby Lives Matter" onesies with the same font and style.

Sickening!#thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/LSHsYqpVxN — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 11, 2020

The “lives matter” portion of the Black Lives Matter slogan has reportedly been used to co-opt the message of the movement, which was reignited after the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd died of asphyxiation after a white cop, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground and knelt on his shoulder for over eight minutes. The unfortunate incident has led to mass protests against racism and police brutality in all 50 states.