App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump campaign selling 'Baby Lives Matter' onesies to show support to anti-abortion movement

The “lives matter” portion of the Black Lives Matter slogan has reportedly been used to co-opt the message of the movement, which was reignited after the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid unprecedented unrest against police brutality in the United States, President Donald Trump’s campaign is giving out onesies for babies with the words “Baby Lives Matter”, CNN has reported.

The onesies, designed in a script similar to the logo of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, is to highlight Trump’s support for the anti-abortion campaign.

Similar onesies were originally designed for promotion in January during the 'March for Life' event. They are available for purchase on Trump’s website for $18, listed as a ‘special edition’ item.

Close

Trump is the first US President to speak against abortion rights at the annual protest in Washington.

related news

The “lives matter” portion of the Black Lives Matter slogan has reportedly been used to co-opt the message of the movement, which was reignited after the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd died of asphyxiation after a white cop, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground and knelt on his shoulder for over eight minutes. The unfortunate incident has led to mass protests against racism and police brutality in all 50 states.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Black lives matter #Donald Trump #george floyd death #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.