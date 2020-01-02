App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

In addition, tens of millions of dollars are expected to have been raised by the Republican National Committee and other affiliated groups, which will report their finances later this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump's campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins. The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates, who are embroiled in a hotly contested primary, have reported so far for the final three months of 2019.

In addition, tens of millions of dollars are expected to have been raised by the Republican National Committee and other affiliated groups, which will report their finances later this month.

The Trump campaign's haul was bolstered by bumper fundraising days surrounding the president's impeachment by the House last month. The campaign said the investigation and subsequent vote have motivated the supporters to rally around Trump.

Close
"The president's war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut," said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.