you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump campaign raises $24.8 mn in less than 24 hours

The staggering sum was announced in a tweet on June 19 morning by Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump raised $24.8 million in the less-than 24 hours after kicking off his re-election campaign.

It dwarfs what the top Democratic contenders in the 2020 White House primary raised over the course of the first three months of this year.

It's a demonstration of the power incumbency, while underscoring Democratic worries that they are not doing enough to prepare for the matchup with Trump.

Trump already reported $48.7 million cash on hand at the end of March, spread across three committees tied to his campaign. The Republican National Committee had an additional $34.7 million during the same period.

The Democratic National Committee had just $7.5 million with $6.2 million in debt.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Donald Trump #United States #World News

