Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates further after emergency move

"The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!" tweeted Trump, who has long criticized the US central bank and urged lower rates.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump called for further cut rates after the Federal Reserve earlier on Tuesday slashed rates by half percentage point in an emergency move designed to insulate the nation's economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Donald Trump #US Federal Reserve #World News

