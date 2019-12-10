App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump calls impeachment accusation 'ridiculous'

Earlier, senior Democratic lawmaker Jerry Nadler announced the charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to open a corruption probe purely for the aim of embarrassing one of his 2020 reelection rivals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump responded to the announcement of impeachment charges Tuesday by calling the accusations "ridiculous." Trump -- who will be only the third US president to be impeached if the full House of Representatives backs the charges -- also renewed his familiar claim on Twitter that he is the victim of a "WITCH HUNT!"

"Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true," Trump tweeted.

Separately, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called the impeachment articles a "partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election."

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

