Trump calls impeachment accusation 'ridiculous'

President Donald Trump responded to the announcement of impeachment charges Tuesday by calling the accusations "ridiculous." Trump -- who will be only the third US president to be impeached if the full House of Representatives backs the charges -- also renewed his familiar claim on Twitter that he is the victim of a "WITCH HUNT!"

Earlier, senior Democratic lawmaker Jerry Nadler announced the charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to open a corruption probe purely for the aim of embarrassing one of his 2020 reelection rivals.

"Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true," Trump tweeted.