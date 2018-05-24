App
May 24, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump aides make deliberate grammatical mistakes in tweets to mimic his style

Usually, his aides provide him with several sample tweets they could send from his account and Trump selects one and occasionally make edits

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to mirror US President Donald Trump’s tweeting style, his aides, who at times post tweets on his behalf, have reportedly started deliberately inserting grammatical errors into the tweets.

A report in the Boston Globe quoted two White House staffers who confirmed that Trump aides employ the characteristic features of his tweets—staccato syntax, capitalisation to put EXTRA emphasis on words, spelling mistakes, loosely connected ideas, (parentheses)—while drafting the proposed tweets.

The report said that his tweet-writers have become so adept at it that people who follow Trump's favourite mode of communication closely are having a hard time discerning which tweet has been penned by Trump’s staff and which ones he himself wrote ‘sitting in his bathrobe and watching “Fox & Friends”’.

Usually, his aides provide him with several sample tweets they could send from his account and Trump selects one and occasionally make edits.

As per an observation, the US president fires most of his tweets to his 52 million followers on Twitter in early hours of the day.

The businessman turned politician was mocked last week for misspelling his wife’s name. Welcoming Melania Trump coming back from the hospital, the US president tweeted from his personal handle, “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

Melania Trump was undergoing a treatment for the kidney problem. She was discharged on Saturday.

The erroneous tweet was replaced with another tweet which had a correct spelling of the former model’s name.

Other typos features on Trump’s twitter timeline include perhaps the most famous ‘covfefe’ and misspelling the name of the former president ‘Barrack’ Obama. Other common misspellings include ‘roll’ (instead of role), ‘rediculous’ and ‘politicons’—perhaps too much for someone who claims he always has “the best words”.

