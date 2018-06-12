Trump aide apologises for 'inappropriate' comments on Trudeau

A top aide to US President Donald Trump apologised today for asserting that a "special place in hell" awaited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following the acrimonious conclusion of a weekend G7 summit.

"Let me correct a mistake I made," White House economic advisor Peter Navarro was quoted as saying by reporters at a Washington event organized by The Wall Street Journal.

"I used language that was inappropriate," he said.

Navarro over the weekend had joined administration officials in lashing out at Trudeau following the weekend's chaotic end to the Group of Seven summit in Quebec at which major economies clashed over tariffs.