Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

'The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate,' he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers 'boneheads' and 'pathetic.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on October 24, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy.

"The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate," he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers "boneheads" and "pathetic."

"Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!"

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 08:29 pm

