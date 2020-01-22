Trump administration plans to add Nigeria, six other countries to travel ban list: Report

The Trump administration is planning to add seven countries to its travel ban list that restricts the flow of immigrants and visitors into the United States, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

According to the report, Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania will be added to the travel ban list.

People from these countries may not necessarily face blanket bans on travel to the US, but could face restrictions on specific types of visas, such as business or visitor visas, WSJ has reported citing administration officials familiar with the development. However, this list is not final yet.

The expanded travel restrictions could roll out on January 27 — the three-year anniversary of the initial travel ban Donald Trump had signed on his seventh day in office as the US President. This had sparked a major controversy.

Countries that failed to comply with security requirements, including biometrics, information-sharing and counter-terrorism measures, faced the risk of limitations on US immigration, a Reuters report suggests, attributing a senior Trump administration official.

According to the Reuters report, the move is likely to sour relations between the United States and the countries added to the expanded travel ban list. Nigeria, for example — Africa's most populous country and largest economy — is a US anti-terrorism partner. The country also has a large diaspora residing in the US. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Under the current version of the ban, citizens of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, and some Venezuelan officials and their relatives are blocked from obtaining a large range of US immigrant and non-immigrant visas. Chad was previously covered under this ban, but was removed from the list in April 2018.