App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump accuses OPEC of raising oil prices

Donald Trump today accused the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries of raising oil prices

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today accused the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries of raising oil prices, in a fresh swipe at the cartel's agreement to cap production. "Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!" he wrote on Twitter.

Oil prices peaked in late May, hitting the USD 80 per barrel ceiling on the Brent futures contract and USD 72.24 on the West Texas Intermediate.

Traders are holding their breath for the June 22 meeting of oil ministers from OPEC member states in Vienna.

In April Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh said the global market has the capacity to absorb higher oil prices -- a remark that drew a swift reaction Trump.

"With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!" Trump tweeted on April 20.

OPEC producers and non-OPEC countries struck a deal in 2016 to trim production by 1.8 million barrels per day to reduce a global glut of oil.

The deal, which is due to run out at the end of 2018, has succeeded in boosting oil prices above USD 70 a barrel from below USD 30 a barrel in early 2016.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Donald Trump #OPEC #USA #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.