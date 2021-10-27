MARKET NEWS

Truecaller revenue more than doubles in first earnings report after IPO

Revenue rose to 312.8 million Swedish crowns ($36.48 million) from 136.5 million crowns a year earlier.

Reuters
October 27, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller reported a 129% rise in quarterly revenue in its first earnings report as a public company.

Revenue rose to 312.8 million Swedish crowns ($36.48 million) from 136.5 million crowns a year earlier.
