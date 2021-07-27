Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

The storm, currently around 190km east of Choshi city, was originally headed for Tokyo, but has shifted north and is now expected to make landfall around the Miyagi region early on Wednesday.

A tropical storm churned towards Japan and the Olympic Games on Tuesday (Jul 27), whipping up welcome waves for surfing medal hopefuls but disrupting other events with rain and strong winds.

Olympic organisers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is packing gusts of up to 108 kmh.

Miyagi and neighbouring Ibaraki are hosting several Olympic events - some of the few that fans are allowed to attend, but organisers said they would not be affected by the storm.

"Games in Miyagi and Ibaraki will be held as scheduled. We expect spectators to come watch too," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters.

On Tuesday, the approaching storm was already bringing wind and rain to parts of Japan's east coast, making for challenging conditions at the women's triathlon in Tokyo.

The event started 15 minutes late because of the weather and the wet roads slipped up several athletes during the cycling section.

But conditions were better at the surfing competition, taking place east of Tokyo in Chiba.