‘Tripledemic’ rages on: Fever-filled weeks lie ahead

New York Times
Dec 23, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

In particular, influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, hit early and hard this fall, causing major outbreaks that are now overlapping with a resurgent coronavirus.

It has become wearyingly routine: Americans are embarking upon yet another holiday travel season in the midst of a viral onslaught.

New, immune evasive versions of the omicron variant are spreading, and COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are once again rising, although the figures remain far below last winter’s peak. But this year the coronavirus has company: Common seasonal viruses, which lay low for the last two winters, have come roaring back.

“And as it turns out, they have some makeup work to do,” said Peter Graven, who directs the office of advanced analytics at Oregon Health & Science University.

In particular, influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, hit early and hard this fall, causing major outbreaks that are now overlapping with a resurgent coronavirus. This viral pileup — what some are calling a “tripledemic” — has already set off an exhausting season of sickness, triggering sky-high demand for pain and fever relievers and pushing children’s hospitals to the brink.

But each of these three viruses is on a slightly different trajectory. Although there is considerable geographic variation, in most parts of the country RSV has probably already peaked, while flu is now surging, experts said. And COVID is still ramping up, with cases likely to continue rising.

That means that more difficult, fever-filled weeks still lie ahead. “A lot of sniffly kids,” said Andrew Lover, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the UMass Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences. “There’ll be a lot of respiratory illness floating around from all these different sources.”