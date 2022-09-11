Tricolor flies half-mast to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death

The tricolor is being flown at half mast on September 11 at all government buildings including the Red Fort and the Rashtrapati Bhavan to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared one day of State Mourning on the monarch's demise. The statement read, "Queen Elizabeth II , United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland breathed her last in Scotland . "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary , the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India."

The National Flag will be flown at half - mast throughout the country on all the buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly. The announcement of mourning also prohibits all official entertainment for today .

According to news agency ANI's report people in India paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II who became the UK's longest - serving monarch in 2015.

After news of the monarch's death broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote two tweets reminiscing about his meeting with the Queen, he wrote

"I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

The Prime Minister also tweeted about how history will remember Queen Elizabeth II as a "stalwart of our times".

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

The Queen died at the Balmoral Castle surrounded by family members. According to the Buckingham Palace's statement the Queen had been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

After her coffin is brought back to London , the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.