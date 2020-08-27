172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|tricky-moment-for-europe-as-schools-reopen-but-not-a-driver-of-covid-who-5764141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'Tricky moment' for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID: WHO

Reuters

Europe is entering a "tricky moment" with the new school year, and while classrooms have not played a major role in spreading coronavirus, there is growing evidence of youth infecting other people at social gatherings, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on August 27.

Older people must protect themselves with a flu vaccination as winter approaches, a season of higher mortality, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a news briefing.

"The younger people are not necessarily going to die from it but it's a tornado with a long tail...At one stage, younger people particularly with the winter coming, will be in closer contact with the elder population," Kluge told a news briefing.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 05:02 pm

