Tri-nation tour: PM Modi to visit France for G7 Summit; extend partnership with UAE, Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tri-nation tour between August 22 and August 26. This includes an official visit to France and state visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

PM Modi will also attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Biarritz, France. India is not a member of G7, but has been extended a special invitation this year.

Here’s PM Modi’s itinerary and what is lined-up:

France

PM Modi will first visit France on August 22-23 where he will hold bilateral meetings with President Emmanuel Macron and French counterpart Edouard Philippe.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening of defence partnership, including future defence acquisitions, progress on setting up of the Jaitapur nuclear power plant and political priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral engagement in areas of strategic cooperation such as defence, nuclear energy, space, counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber security, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and joint development projects.

He will address the Indian community on Paris and inaugurate the memorial at Nid D'Aigle for Indian victims of the Air India crashes of 1950 and 1966.

G7 Summit in France

The PM will then depart for UAE and Bahrain, before returning to Biarritz, France for the G7 Summit. The summit will happen on August 25-26.

PM Modi is expected to speak in sessions on environment, climate, conservation of ocean and digital transformation. He will also have bilateral meetings with other world leaders at the sidelines.

UAE

PM Modi will be in UAE on August 23-24. He will discuss bilateral, regional and international and matters of mutual interest with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will formally receive the Order of Zayed – UAE’s highest civilian award. The award was conferred in April.

Bahrain

PM Modi will be in Bahrain from August 24-25 – the first visit by an Indian prime minister there, ever.

He will discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest with with Bahrain’s Prime Minister, Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will host a banquet dinner in honour of Prime Minister.