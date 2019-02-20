Tri-nation peace rally reaches Agartala

A cross-border motor rally to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi has arrived here from Dhaka via the Akhaura International Checkpost (ICP).

The tri-nation rally, which commenced from Rajghat in Delhi on February 4, will culminate at Yangon in Myanmar on February 24, covering 7,250km, an official release said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made arrangements to support the itinerary of the motorists, who were received on February 19 by Tripura Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education Shantana Chakma at the international checkpost here.

The rally, comprising ten vehicles and 33 participants, will cover places that are historically associated with Gandhi, and generate awareness about road safety on its way, the release said.

It is set to leave for Silchar in Assam on February 20.

The participants, with support from the Union government, have visited Sabarmati, Porbandar, Dandi, Sewagram, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Champaran, Shantiniketan and Kolkata among other places in the country before entering the Bangladesh capital, the release added.

Sambhu Singh, the additional secretary of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said the rally aims to promote Gandhian thoughts and values.

"The initiative will go a long way in spreading the messages of peace, equality and safe driving among the people of the three countries," Singh, who was here on February 19, added.