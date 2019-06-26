App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says US-China trade deal is 90% complete: Report 

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on June 26 that the United States and China were close to a trade deal, CNBC reported.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin said in an interview to the news channel.

Separately, in comments on recent US sanctions on Iran, Mnuchin said he believes the sanctions "are working".

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Business #world

