Travelling abroad? Here are the most expensive and cheapest countries for a three-course meal

With a three-course meal being cheapest in Asia, find out where it is the most expensive according to a study conducted by Mint. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 While travelling, indulging in local cuisine of the land is a must to round off one’s experience of the culture and the ways of life of the people. Given below is a list of countries in each continent where enjoying a three-course meal is relatively light on the wallet. Also listed are countries where a full-course meal can set you back by a small fortune. For reference, the average cost of a three-course meal in Delhi is pegged at Rs 1,307 (approximately $18). (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Europe | Most expensive city: Zurich — Rs 7,439 - (Pictured) Roesti, hash brown potatoes served at a restaurant in Zurich. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Europe | Least expensive city: Istanbul — Rs 1,417 for a three-course meal. - (Pictured) A portion of Alinazik kebab, minced lamb kebab over mixture of yogurt, eggplant and garlic puree. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 North America | Most expensive city: Miami — Rs 5,314 for a three-course meal. (Pictured) Hamburgers weighing a quarter of a kilo at a restaurant in Miami, United States. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 North America | Least expensive city: Toronto — Rs 3,819 - (Pictured) A dish of quail stuffed with chicken at a restaurant in Toronto. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rest of the Americas | Most expensive city: Honululu — Rs 4,604 for a three-course-meal. (Pictured) Spam Musubi, a fusion of Japanese sushi that uses fried Spam instead of raw fish. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/11 Rest of the Americas | Least expensive city: Havana — Rs 1,197. (Pictured) Glasses filled with filet tartar and aioli stand ready to be served at a restaurant. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Australia and Asia | Most expensive city: Melbourne — Rs 4,583 for a three-course-meal. (Pictured: A serving of Pavlova — a meringue-based cake with fruit filling .Credit: Wikimedia Commons) 9/11 Australia and Asia | Least expensive city: Dhaka — Rs 595. (Pictured) A plate of Chingri Malai Prawn Curry. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 10/11 Others | Most expensive city: Victoria — Rs 3,472 for a three-course-meal. (Pictured) Confit of Tasmanian ocean trout served at a restaurant in Australia. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 11/11 Others | Least expensive city: Cairo — Rs 1,211. (Pictured: A serving of Ful — a staple a Egyptian dish of cooked fava beans served with vegetable oil, cumin, and optionally with chopped parsley, garlic, onion, lemon juice, chili pepper and other vegetable, herb and spice ingredients. Credit: Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Sep 5, 2018 07:28 am