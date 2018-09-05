Travelling abroad? Here are the most expensive and cheapest countries for a three-course meal

While travelling, indulging in local cuisine of the land is a must to round off one’s experience of the culture and the ways of life of the people. Given below is a list of countries in each continent where enjoying a three-course meal is relatively light on the wallet. Also listed are countries where a full-course meal can set you back by a small fortune. For reference, the average cost of a three-course meal in Delhi is pegged at Rs 1,307 (approximately $18). (Image: Reuters)