Travellers to UK from high-risk countries will have to quarantine for 10 days

"We will require all such arrivals who cannot be refused entry to isolate in government provided accommodation, such as hotels, for 10 days without exception," Boris Johnson told lawmakers.

Reuters
January 27, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation to stop new variants of the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will require all such arrivals who cannot be refused entry to isolate in government provided accommodation, such as hotels, for 10 days without exception," Johnson told lawmakers.

"They will be met at the airport and transported directly into quarantine."
TAGS: #Boris Johnson #UK #World News
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:50 pm

