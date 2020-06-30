Travel in times of COVID-19 | These are 'safe' countries to which EU has opened its borders

The European Union (EU) has drawn up a list of 14 countries whose residents will be allowed to travel to the bloc's member states starting July 1. The countries that figure on the EU's 'safe' list are expected to lift any bans or restrictions that they might have in place on European travellers.

This comes at a time when the European economies are reeling under the impact of the coronavirus and the lockdown that followed. Countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted in order to ease into a resumption of their tourism sectors, which have been hit hard due to the pandemic.

People from these countries will be able to travel to the EU's 27 members and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone, which includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The list is to be revised every 14 days, with new countries being added and some even dropping off depending on the extent of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic there and how far these countries are able to control the transmission of the virus.

The United States, despite having a large number of its citizens who travel to Europe, has been left off the EU's latest travel list due to the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported there. Due to the soaring number of infections, Americans will not be allowed to travel to the EU member states for at least another two weeks. More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe each year, while some 10 million Europeans head across the Atlantic.Other big countries like China, Russia, India and Brazil also did not find a spot on EU's safe list for travel. As per reports, the EU said China is "subject to confirmation of reciprocity", meaning it must lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China for its own citizens are to be allowed into EU member states.