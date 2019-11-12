App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Train accident in Bangladesh kills 14; head-on collision injures over 40

It was not immediately clear how the two trains came to be on the same tracks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Early on November 12, a head-on collision in Bangladesh killed at least 14 people while it was suspected that there could be more casualties. The accident has injured over 40 people as well.

According to Brahmanbaria District Administrator Hayat Ud Dowlah Khan, rescue workers has been trying to reach passengers who are trapped inside. Khan told Reuters that the accident had left two train compartments mangled.

Khan confirmed that rescue workers had recovered 14 bodies. However, he added that there was a possibility that the death toll might go up further.

Close

The accident took place when a train heading for the port city of Chittagong collided with a train bound for the capital Dhaka at 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) in Brahmanbaria, about 100 km (60 miles) east of Dhaka.

"Over 40 people who were injured have been admitted in hospitals," he said, adding that some of them are in critical conditions.

It was not immediately clear how the two trains came to be on the same tracks.

Railway accidents occur relatively frequently in Bangladesh, many of them at unsupervised crossings and also because of the poor condition of tracks.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Accident

